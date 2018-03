#ShotoniPhone by… — 1. Fabien B. @fabienbaron «These photographs are my personal mood board. This is what I see and like.» — 2. Jess R. @jessronagrooming «If I could choose only one type of dog to groom for the rest of my life what would it be? Oh my gosh. A poodle!» — 3. Josh N. @bellpayphoneproject «This is street furniture that’s been around for almost a century and it will be gone soon. Gone forever… and I’ll be telling my grandkids about this nerdy project where I took pictures of phones with a telephone.» — 4. Brock D. @brockdavis «I've created so many things just to make my kids laugh at breakfast time.» — 5. Olivier C. @oli_op «I am drawn to things that look mundane at first, but then become magical because you’ve changed one factor — the speed at which you see it."

