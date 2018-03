It didn't look like #JenniferLawrence would return to the #XMen franchise after, #XMenApocalypse. 😞 The actress' deal had expired and, frankly, she was tired of being blue. But Lawrence couldn’t turn down good friend and #DarkPhoenix director #SimonKinberg. «I kind of f—ed myself," Lawrence says. «Because when I was trying to talk Simon into directing, he said something like, ‘If I direct it, you have to do it,' and I was like, ‘Of course! Duh!' Then they offered me the movie, and I was like, ‘Goddammit!'" 😂 Click the link in our bio for more details on #Mystique's return. 📷: Doane Gregory/Fox

