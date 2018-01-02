В ночь с 1 на 2 января наблюдалось первое в 2018 году суперлуние. В такие ночи Луна намного больше и ярче, поскольку небесное тело находится на ближайшей к Земле точке свой орбиты, перигее.
Пользователи соцсетей со всего мира поделились фотографиями огромной луны.
The supermoon is here! Be sure to bundle up then lead your «pack» outside to view the— NASA (@NASA)
#WolfMoon, the most super of the three supermoons this winter! pic.twitter.com/Pjddyd4Flu January 2, 2018
Tonight's Full— GrantPetersen (@GP_O11)
#Moonshot with my #NikonCoolpix p600 #SuperMoon2018great way to start the year pic.twitter.com/Xt3T4hMTMJ January 1, 2018
Happy Super New Year! The— Lorie Shaull (@number7cloud)
#SuperMoonfrom St Paul, MN this evening #supermoon2018 @StormHour @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/uKQiT2hUDh January 2, 2018
There are only 2 super moons in 2018 and I was lucky enough to catch the first one rising last night! As it was moving up through the low clouds on the horizon it had a nice glow for a few minutes 🌕 #northdakota #ndlegendary #supermoon #supermoon2018 #capturenorthdakota #onlyinnorthdakota #rsa_light #rsa_nature #rsa_rural #midwestmoment #country_features #amazingartofearth #sky_marvels #allbeauty_addiction #CLscenery #ig_countryside #renegade_rural #ig_rural #sky_captures #teamcanon #canonfanphoto #sky_brilliance #everything_imaginable #trb_rural #raw_country #raw_skies
Второе суперлуние в новом году состоится 31 января и совпадет с полным затмением Луны. «В Москве суперлуна взойдет над горизонтом после 17:00 мск, уже выходя из тени Земли, поэтому, поднимаясь выше над восточным горизонтом в течение часа (до 18:00), еще можно будет наблюдать, как постепенно с диска Луны исчезает красноватый оттенок», —