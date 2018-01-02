There are only 2 super moons in 2018 and I was lucky enough to catch the first one rising last night! As it was moving up through the low clouds on the horizon it had a nice glow for a few minutes 🌕 #northdakota #ndlegendary #supermoon #supermoon2018 #capturenorthdakota #onlyinnorthdakota #rsa_light #rsa_nature #rsa_rural #midwestmoment #country_features #amazingartofearth #sky_marvels #allbeauty_addiction #CLscenery #ig_countryside #renegade_rural #ig_rural #sky_captures #teamcanon #canonfanphoto #sky_brilliance #everything_imaginable #trb_rural #raw_country #raw_skies

