В ночь с 1 на 2 января наблюдалось первое в 2018 году суперлуние. В такие ночи Луна намного больше и ярче, поскольку небесное тело находится на ближайшей к Земле точке свой орбиты, перигее.

Пользователи соцсетей со всего мира поделились фотографиями огромной луны.

Второе суперлуние в новом году состоится 31 января и совпадет с полным затмением Луны. «В Москве суперлуна взойдет над горизонтом после 17:00 мск, уже выходя из тени Земли, поэтому, поднимаясь выше над восточным горизонтом в течение часа (до 18:00), еще можно будет наблюдать, как постепенно с диска Луны исчезает красноватый оттенок», — говорится на сайте Московского планетария.