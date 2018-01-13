Американский музыкант Моби (Moby)
В феврале 2017 года Моби написал в инстаграме, что российское досье Трампа — «на 100% реальное», а администрация Трампа сотрудничает с российскими властями.
after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely (well, 'accurately'…) post the following things: 1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he's being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. 2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one. 3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u. s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u. s a pretense for invasion. 4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he's a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u. s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump. 5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u. s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment. i'm writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power. -moby
Моби признался, что за годы музыкальной карьеры, когда ездил по стране с турами, он приобрел знакомства в ЦРУ. По его словам, агенты ЦРУ действительно убеждены, что «Трамп работает как российский агент» и называют его «маньчжурским кандидатом» — такое выражение отсылает к политическому триллеру Джона Франкенхаймера «Маньчжурский кандидат» 1962 года о том, как советские десантники взяли в плен американских солдат для вербовки.
Они передали мне кое-какую информацию и сказали: «Смотри, у тебя больше подписчиков в соцсетях, чем у всех нас. Пожалуйста, можешь, опубликовать некоторые из этих вещей?»
По мнению Моби, вся эта история, сгущаясь, будет становиться только мрачнее. «Семейный бизнес Трампа, связь c организованной преступностью, спонсирование терроризма, русские олигархи — все это действительно темная история. Я думаю, нам стоит покрепче пристегнуть ремни», — отметил Моби.