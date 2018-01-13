Американский музыкант Моби (Moby) рассказал в интервью радиостанции WFPK, что агенты Центрального разведывательного управления (ЦРУ) США попросили его распространить в социальных сетях информацию о связях президента США Дональда Трампа с Россией.

В феврале 2017 года Моби написал в инстаграме, что российское досье Трампа — «на 100% реальное», а администрация Трампа сотрудничает с российскими властями.

Моби признался, что за годы музыкальной карьеры, когда ездил по стране с турами, он приобрел знакомства в ЦРУ. По его словам, агенты ЦРУ действительно убеждены, что «Трамп работает как российский агент» и называют его «маньчжурским кандидатом» — такое выражение отсылает к политическому триллеру Джона Франкенхаймера «Маньчжурский кандидат» 1962 года о том, как советские десантники взяли в плен американских солдат для вербовки.

Они передали мне кое-какую информацию и сказали: «Смотри, у тебя больше подписчиков в соцсетях, чем у всех нас. Пожалуйста, можешь, опубликовать некоторые из этих вещей?»

По мнению Моби, вся эта история, сгущаясь, будет становиться только мрачнее. «Семейный бизнес Трампа, связь c организованной преступностью, спонсирование терроризма, русские олигархи — все это действительно темная история. Я думаю, нам стоит покрепче пристегнуть ремни», — отметил Моби.