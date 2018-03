We wear black to say #TIMESUP on workplace harassment, abuse and inequality. We wear black to stand in solidarity with women of all industries, from the #BAFTAS & beyond, the message remains the same: we stand for safety and equity in the workplace #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK pic.twitter.com/tFVAVfJQ3s

— TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) 19 февраля 2018 г.